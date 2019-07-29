Craving burgers? You're in luck: A new Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers outpost has opened its doors at 3811 Corning Place.

All of this spot's combo meals are served with your choice of applesauce, chips or fries. Look for the bacon and cheese double steakburger among the combo options. You'll also find hot dogs, frozen custard and more among the offerings here. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new location has received mixed feedback—but it's still early days.

Ole M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, 'It was our second time here and it was just as good as the original visit. We will be back.'

Yelper Cassie O. added, “I tried the patty melt. The bread was hot and buttery. The onions were caramelized and delicious.”

Head on over to check it out: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

