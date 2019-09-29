A new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and comfort food, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Crafty Crab, is located at 8933 J M Keynes Drive.

Seafood lovers have their choice of oysters, scallops and more at this chain restaurant. Customers can create their own seafood boils with blue crab, whole shrimp and clams among the protein options. Take a gander at the different menus here.

Crafty Crab has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Dianna N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, 'My husband ordered a pound of snow crab and I ordered the catfish. Everything tasted perfect!'

Yelper Kreslyn B. added, “This was some of the best seafood I've ever had! This spot will be a must-visit whenever I'm in Charlotte now. I ordered the half-pound of snow crab legs and headless shrimp in mild buttery garlic sauce and it was awesome!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Crafty Crab is open from noon–11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

