Unsure where Charlotte's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting a notable uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Charlotte businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into back-to-school season.

This breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 2.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Snooze, an A.M. Eatery saw a 97.7 percent increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.

Located at 1331 Central Ave., Suite #100, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery offers pancakes, avocado toast and more.

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Yummy Crab Seafood, the seafood spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Seafood' on Yelp saw a median 3.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Yummy Crab Seafood bagged a formidable 128.6 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe. It checks in with a 3.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Charlotte's seafood scene: Krazy Fish has seen a 2.2 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 516 Tyvola Road since, Yummy Crab Seafood offers shrimp, lobster tails, crawfish and more on the menu.

TGI Fridays are also making waves. Open at 6840 Northlake Mall Drive, the traditional American spot has seen a 9.8 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.8 percent for all businesses tagged 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, TGI Fridays' review count increased by more than 330 percent.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Charlotte's traditional American category: The Dunavant has seen a 20 percent increase in reviews.

TGI Fridays offer burgers, soups, salads and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a two-star rating among Yelpers.

