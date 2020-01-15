Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and retail additions to Charlotte? From a salad spot to a grocery store, read on to see the newest spots to open their doors recently.

Chopt Creative Salad

Craving salads? You're in luck: Chopt Creative Salad has added a new location at 212 S. Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte. Chopt Creative Salad has locations in the New York, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Raleigh metro areas.

Choose to build your own salad, or opt for one of the featured creations, like the Mexiketo Carnitas Bowl with braised pork, pickled red onions and toasted pumpkin seeds. Take a gander at the full list of offerings here.

With a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is still finding its footing.

Neema B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 19, wrote, 'I love Chopt! I'm always impressed with the number of toppings available on the salad bar.'

Lidl

Stop by 9318 Monroe Road and you'll find the latest grocery store to arrive in the neighborhood. Lidl has added a new location in Sardis Woods. The chain has outposts in the Hampton Roads, New York and Raleigh-Durham metro areas.

Look for fresh produce, baked goods, meat, poultry and more at this grocery store.

With three stars from three reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is off to a mixed start, but it's still early days.

Yelper Murray M. wrote, 'The store isn't the biggest, but it does offer a large selection of products. Most will be Lidl's own brands. There are some name brands, but just not many at this location.'

Kabab N More

Finally, Kabab N More is a Mediterranean and halal spot located at 3130 Driwood Court, Suite A.

Check out a wide variety of platters here including chicken and beef kebabs, hummus plates, lamb gyros and pita sandwiches. Add lentil soup, a chickpea salad or vegetable quinoa to your meal. Take a peek at the full menu here.

With five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Bharat R. wrote, 'It's a new place and the food and restaurant are both awesome. The kebabs are fresh and authentic. Highly recommended!'

