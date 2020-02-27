Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare?

1. Gallery Restaurant

First on the list is the Gallery Restaurant. Located at 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, the cocktail bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp.

2. Good Food on Montford

Next up is Good Food on Montford, situated at 1701 Montford Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 767 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and New American spot, serving tapas and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tupelo Honey

Dilworth's Tupelo Honey, a member of the chain located at 1820 South Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 2,080 reviews.

4. Aria

Aria, an Italian and New American spot in First Ward, is another go-to, with four stars out of 425 Yelp reviews. Head over to 100 N. Tryon St. to see for yourself.

