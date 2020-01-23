In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Tupelo Honey

Check out Dilworth's Tupelo Honey, a location of the chain, situated at 1820 South Blvd. With four stars out of 2,057 reviews on Yelp, the Southern, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Duck Donuts

Dilworth's Duck Donuts, a member of the chain located at 1710 Kenilworth Ave., Suite #220, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea, 4.5 stars out of 492 reviews.

3. Smelly Cat Coffee

Smelly Cat Coffee, a coffee roastery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee, tea and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 463 Yelp reviews. Head over to 514 E. 36th St. to see for yourself.

4. The Workman's Friend

Over in Plaza Midwood, check out The Workman's Friend, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Irish pub and breakfast and brunch spot at 1531 Central Ave.

5. Midnight Diner

Finally, there's Midnight Diner, a Dilworth favorite with four stars out of 861 reviews. Stop by 115 E. Carson Blvd. to hit up the diner, breakfast/brunch and traditional American spot the next time the urge strikes.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Charlotte area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants rose to 83 per business on Fridays, compared to 58 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

