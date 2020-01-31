Craving traditional American food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Looking to catch up on the latest trending spots? Now's a good time, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to increase in February in the Charlotte area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Charlotte-area restaurants last year rose by 13% in February over the month before.

1. Moosehead Grill

First on the list is Moosehead Grill. Located at 1807 Montford Drive in Madison Park, the dive bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.

2. Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse

Next up is Ballantyne West's Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse, situated at 14015 Conlan Circle. With four stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Alexander Michael's

Fourth Ward's Alexander Michael's, located at 401 W. Ninth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pub and traditional American and Cajun/Creole spot 4.5 stars out of 420 reviews.

4. Midnight Diner

Over in Dilworth, check out Midnight Diner, which has earned four stars out of 864 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner and breakfast/brunch and traditional American spot at 115 E. Carson Blvd.

5. The Bellè Grille

Finally, there's The Bellè Grille, a Providence Plantation favorite with 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews. Stop by 3022 Weddington Road, Suite 100 to hit up the bar and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

