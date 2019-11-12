Itching to get to know the freshest new spots in Charlotte? From a Mexican eatery to a New American spot, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open for business recently.

Mal Pan

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Mal Pan, the fresh arrival is located at 4625 Piedmont Row Drive, Suite #115-D, in Barclay Downs.

You'll find nine different types of tacos on the menu here. Look for the roasted chicken tacos and sweet potato tacos among the offerings. Burritos are also available including the shrimp burrito.

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Madison S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 1, wrote, 'Expect a cozy environment with a great motif and amazing cocktails. On top of that, every bite of food was absolutely delicious.'

Kiki Bistronome

If you've got New American cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called KiKi Bistronome, the newcomer is located at 1500-A Central Ave.

This spot offers both a rooftop terrace and a liquor lounge. Kiki Bistronome specializes in Greek- and French-influenced modern American fare. You can add your name to the waitlist by clicking here.

With 3.5 stars from 11 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is off to a decent start in the neighborhood.

Omar G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 27, wrote, 'KiKi has risen to the top of foodie destinations with a simplistic yet thoughtful menu of healthy, savory cuisine. Expect flavorful umami dishes that will have you coming back every week!'

Matcha Cafe Maiko

A new spot to score coffee and tea, ice cream and frozen yogurt and shaved ice has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Raintree, called Matcha Cafe Maiko, is located at 8128 Providence Road, Suite #900.

You'll find the vanilla shaved ice among the offerings here. There is also a wide variety of parfaits, floats and frappes available. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Matcha Cafe Maiko has already made a good impression.

Yelper Leelee D. added, “We came on the first day for the soft opening and we ordered the light matcha soft serve. We were also able to try out the strong matcha and roasted green tea soft serve, which were also delicious!”

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.