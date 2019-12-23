In the market to save some money on restaurants in Charlotte? Whether you're a dedicated deal-chaser or just looking to find a great option near you, we've got a list of the top restaurant deals around, courtesy of Groupon.

Trending deals

These deals are the most popular in the Charlotte area (and their trending status means they could sell out quickly).

Dogwood Southern Table and Bar, located at 4905 Ashley Park Lane, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Jan. 21, 2017, and has trended in Charlotte within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, Dogwood Southern Table and Bar offers 'seafood, burgers and hospitality at this pleasant dining restaurant.'

There are two price options for this deal, ranging from $13 to $26, with a discount of 48%. It's worth noting that the low-end option is cheaper than 52% of the restaurant deals currently available.

Want to check it out? Check out the deal here.

Queen City Grounds, located at 644 N. Church St. in Fourth Ward, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Sept. 8, 2019, and has trended in Charlotte within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, Queen City Grounds offers 'a refreshing beverage and some light dinner fare in a beautiful setting, so bring your friends and family too!'

There is a single price option for this deal at $10, with a discount of 50%. As it happens, this option is cheaper than 99% of the restaurant deals currently available. Pro tip: The offerings at Queen City Grounds have been known to sell out in the past.

Check out the deal here.

BurgerIM, located at 9601 N. Tryon St., Suite F, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on March 27, 2019, and has trended in Charlotte within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, BurgerIM offers 'gourmet mini-burgers made with grass-fed beef or lamb, crispy chicken or ahi tuna.'

There are two price options for this deal, ranging from $9 to $12, with a discount of 40%. It's worth noting that the low-end option is cheaper than 95% of the other restaurant deals available. The offerings at BurgerIM have been known to sell out in the past, so you may want to nab this deal sooner rather than later.

Want to learn more? Get the deal here.

Pollo Campero, which has multiple Charlotte locations, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on June 10, 2017, and has trended in Charlotte within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, Pollo Campero offers 'flavorful chicken dishes such as hand-breaded fried chicken, Peruvian citrus-grilled chicken and chicken empanadas.'

There is a single price option for this deal at $12, with a discount of 40%. As it happens, this option is cheaper than 63% of Charlotte's available restaurant deals.

Get the deal here.

Best-value deals

On the hunt for the biggest savings available? Read on for the cheapest and highest-value restaurant deals in the city.

(Psst: If you're looking for even cheaper deals, Concord has the cheapest deals in your metro area, with prices $21 cheaper on average than those in Charlotte. If you're looking to save more money, Huntersville boasts the most money saved on restaurant deals in your metro area, with average savings clocking in at $49 more than in Charlotte.)

Chicken Magnificent has a deal that offers good value for the money. There is a single price option for this deal, at $19, with a discount of 54%.

This offer comes in $1 below the average price of the restaurant deals currently available. So what do you get for your money?

According to its Groupon page, Chicken Magnificent offers 'sauces including a signature chicken marinade, a sweet-and-spicy sauce for veggies and a blend of wheat, corn and spices for breading.'

Head over to 13534 Plaza Road, Suite #104, to redeem the deal.

Click here to score this deal.

Though the Dogwood Southern Table and Bar deal mentioned in the trending section is also among the city's best value options, Queen Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant also has a deal that'll score you major savings. There are two price options for this deal, ranging from $7 to $13, with a discount of up to 43%.

The lower-end option comes in $14 less than the price of the average deal currently available. The highest-value deal would save you $12.

According to its Groupon page, Queen Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant offers 'authentic Ethiopian specialties using fresh ingredients and just the right amount of spice.'

Check out the business at 4808 Central Ave., Suite C & D, to redeem the deal.

Check out the deal here.

This story was created automatically using Groupon data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.