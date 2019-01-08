Itching to explore the freshest new spots in Charlotte? From a custard and steakburger eatery to a makeup spot, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to make their debut near you.

Craving burgers? You're in luck: A new Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers outpost has opened its doors at 3811 Corning Place.

All of this spot's combo meals are served with your choice of applesauce, chips or fries. Look for the bacon and cheese double steakburger among the combo options. You'll also find hot dogs, frozen custard and more among the offerings. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a 2.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new location has received mixed feedback—but it's still early days.

Yelper Cassie O. wrote, “I tried the patty melt. The bread was hot and buttery. The onions were caramelized and delicious.”

Forchetta is a Mediterranean and caterer spot, that recently opened at 230 N. College St. in First Ward.

This spot specializes in Italian dishes. In the mood for something different? Try the squid ink fettuccini, which comes with lobster, asparagus cream sauce and bread crumbs. You can view the full menu here.

With 3.5 stars from 12 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is off to a decent start.

Yelper Alfie B. wrote, 'I ordered the squid ink fettuccini. My girlfriend ordered the elk meatballs, lamb and tiramisu. All of the items we ordered were excellent and the servings were generous.'

Hapa Brows is a permanent makeup spot, that recently opened its doors at 9208 Ardrey Kell Road, Suite #14, in Ballantyne.

This fresh arrival offers microblading services. It specializes in eyebrows. Hapa Brows requires customers to participate in a consultation session before services are rendered. See the full process here.

The new establishment is off to a solid start with five stars from four reviews on Yelp so far.

Yelper Natalee C. wrote, 'Kat made me feel so comfortable and relaxed. Not only did she give my brows the definition they needed but the confidence I needed. After prior hair loss and no re-growth, I finally have full brows!'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.