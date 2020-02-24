Want to explore the newest businesses to open in Charlotte? From a brewery to a Brazilian spot, read on to see the newest spots to open their doors near you.

Fonta Flora Brewery

Now open in Optimist Hall at 1115 N. Brevard St., Suite D, in Optimist Park, is Fonta Flora Brewery.

The Spoonbill, an Imperial stout, heads the list of beers available here. This spot also hosts regular events, such as a Fun Run. To see a sample tap list, click here to view the selections available at Fonta Flora Brewery's sister location in Morganton.

With 4.5 stars from seven reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention from patrons.

Yelper Parker A. wrote, 'This is a great space where quality products are served up by people who clearly care about the craft. The Good Bird DIPA is my go-to beer here.'

Estampa Gaucha

A new addition to Uptown Charlotte, Estampa Gaucha is a steakhouse and Brazilian spot that's located at 401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

This spot has a sister location in Melbourne, Florida. Filet mignon is among the many meat selections available for skewering here. You'll also find a full salad bar and a wide selection of desserts.

The new arrival is off to a great start with 4.5 stars from 12 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Krystle M. wrote, 'The main attraction was the second course of the Rodízio-style selection of 14 different meats. My favorites were the lamb and the Picanha! They were well seasoned and had great flavor.'

Harris Teeter

At 4701 Smith Farm Road, you'll find the latest outpost of Harris Teeter, the grocery store chain with locations in North Carolina, Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Harris Teeter also offers a pharmacy, a fuel center and more. You'll also find a Starbucks and a wine bar on-site. Click here to see all of the offerings at this Harris Teeter outpost.

With 4.5 stars from three reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is receiving positive feedback from patrons.

Yelper Jess N. wrote, 'I absolutely love this Harris Teeter. You don't even need a restaurant with all of the offerings here. Want a $10 dinner? It's here. Need a beer in the middle of the afternoon? There is also a bar.'

