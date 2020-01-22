Interested in discovering the newest businesses to open in Charlotte? From a strudel shop to a sports bar, read on for a list of the newest spots to arrive around town.

The Strudel Shop

A new bakery has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Optimist Park, called The Strudel Shop, is located at 510 E. 15th St., Suite A.

Check out the ham, egg and cheese wrap among the offerings. You'll also find apple strudel, berry cream cheese strudel and more. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the business is receiving solid feedback from clientele.

Steve S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 12, wrote, 'This spot is pretty good, but the strudel could use some more filling for the price. The staff members are nice, and there's a quaint seating area in the back.'

Sabor Latin Street Grill

Stroll past 9325 JW Clay Blvd., Unit #212, and you'll find the latest cocktail bar and Latin American spot for tacos to arrive in the neighborhood. Charlotte-based chain Sabor Latin Street Grill has added a new location.

Per the business's Facebook page, 'We serve authentic street food from El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia.'

You'll find empanadas, tacos, gorditas and more among the offerings here. Check out the Curtido fish taco. It features tilapia, cilantro, slaw and tomatoes. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With 3.5 stars from six reviews on Yelp, the fresh arrival is receiving solid feedback from patrons.

Yelper Chris S. wrote, 'The outer maize cake is oversized and very filling. Notwithstanding, I make it a bit more filling by always ordering a small queso, so I can break the maize cake apart and dip it.'

1st & Goal Bar and Grill

A newcomer to University City South, 1st & Goal Bar and Grill is a bar and traditional American spot that's located at 7801 University City Blvd.

This spot offers $2 tacos every Tuesday. Start with the loaded nachos or loaded cheese fries. Sandwich options include a Philly cheesesteak, a chili burger and hot dogs. See the full menu here.

The new arrival has been well received with four stars from three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lynette H. wrote, 'The wings were some of the best I've had in Charlotte. They were crispy without being chewy or tough. I will definitely go back for those.'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.