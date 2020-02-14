Craving coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Charlotte area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Charlotte-area food and beverage shops grew to $14 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $14, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Duck Donuts

Check out Duck Donuts, an outpost of the chain, situated at 1710 Kenilworth Ave., Suite #220. With 4.5 stars out of 496 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Not Just Coffee

First Ward's Not Just Coffee, located at 224 E. Seventh St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee, tea and more 4.5 stars out of 485 reviews.

3. The Suffolk Punch

The Suffolk Punch, a brewery and New American spot that also offers coffee, tea and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 367 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2911 Griffith St. to see for yourself.

