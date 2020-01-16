Got a hankering for salads?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad hot spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint

Topping the list is an outpost of the Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint chain. Located at 101 S. Tryon St., Suite #8 in Uptown Charlotte, the breakfast/brunch and lunch spot, which offers pizza and salads, is the highest-rated salad spot in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp.

2. YAFO Kitchen

Next up is YAFO Kitchen, situated at 720 Gov Morrison St., Suite #120. With 4.5 stars out of 491 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot, offering salads and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pinky's Westside Grill

Pinky's Westside Grill, located at 1600 W. Morehead St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and salads, four stars out of 1,189 reviews.

4. CAVA

A location of the chain CAVA, a Mediterranean spot that offers salads and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 230 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8936 JM Keynes Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Inizio Pizza Napoletana

Check out Inizio Pizza Napoletana, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza, gelato and salads at 2230 Park Road, Suite #101.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Charlotte area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants rose to 83 per business on Fridays, compared to 58 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.