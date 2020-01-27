Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bella, German shepherd mix

1f920878-880d-421e-82e0-722da9cb2a04

Gretyl, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

98bdb0d6-e130-4db0-9920-ba195494eb30

Willow, feist mix

8ac7e3c5-bf42-451a-9f77-fa0846a1ff4b

Bates, Dutch shepherd mix

e9112784-c4d9-499b-8416-8d81f83ff5b9

Ivy, Labrador retriever mix

95f3ec4c-c5be-458b-bbd6-af1d0f43ea68

Thelma, Labrador retriever mix

553865a5-e999-45b9-b662-139bdd8f3756

Kate Ma Barker, Dutch shepherd mix

750be8cc-d83b-484e-bd2e-c4e64b83ed9b

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.