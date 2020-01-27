Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some precious puppies near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte.
Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.
(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)
Bella, German shepherd mix
Gretyl, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix
Willow, feist mix
Bates, Dutch shepherd mix
Ivy, Labrador retriever mix
Thelma, Labrador retriever mix
Kate Ma Barker, Dutch shepherd mix
