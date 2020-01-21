A new bakery has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Optimist Park, called The Strudel Shop, is located at 510 E. 15th St., Suite A.

Check out the ham, egg and cheese wrap among the offerings. You'll also find apple strudel, berry cream cheese strudel and more. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the business is receiving solid feedback from clientele.

Steve S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 12, wrote, 'This spot is pretty good, but the strudel could use some more filling for the price. The staff members are nice, and there's a quaint seating area in the back.'

And Chea H. wrote, 'This spot doesn't have many items on the menu right now, but every one of them is so good!'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Strudel Shop is open from 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday.)

