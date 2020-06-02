A new bakery, breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 327 W. Tremont Ave., Suite B, in Brookhill, the newcomer is called Callie's Hot Little Biscuits.

Callie's Hot Little Biscuits specializes in breakfast, lunch and grab and go items. On the menu, expect to see items like BLT biscuits, cinnamon biscuits and iced blueberry biscuits.

The new bakery has mixed impressions thus far, with a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Tonya P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 31, wrote, 'Delicious coffee and biscuits, sweet and savory, I am happy to see Callie's serving up the hot, little biscuits in Charlotte.'

Yelper Brian N. added, “Braved the lines on opening weekend. Don't be dissuaded from getting in them. ... Will probably try back after the opening craziness has settled. They also need to figure out a better way of routing patrons.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Callie's Hot Little Biscuits is open from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Charlotte? Here's what else opened recently near you.

