There's a brand new brewery in town. Located in Optimist Hall at 1115 N. Brevard St., Suite D in Optimist Park, the newcomer is called Fonta Flora Brewery.

Fonta Flora Brewery 'integrates the soul of agriculture with the artisanship of zymurgy to create a menagerie of rustic and savory libations,' according to the website. The menu features a variety of beers including stouts, lagers and IPAs.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jackie K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 30, wrote, 'We had the Optimist DIPA and Good Bird. Both were solid. We are looking forward to coming back and excited to have Fonta Flora in Charlotte!'

Yelper Megan S. added, “I was so excited for Fonta Flora to come to Charlotte and for good reason. They're a great new addition to Optimist Hall, serving great beer and good times.'

Head on over to check it out: Fonta Flora Brewery is open from 3 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday and noon–7 p.m. on Sunday.

