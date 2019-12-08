Salad fans, take heed: You'll find a new Flower Child location at 1537 Camden Road in South End.

Flower Child, which has locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and the District of Columbia, has vegan and vegetarian-friendly offerings. Menu items include a Mediterranean quinoa salad to a teriyaki shrimp and avocado bowl to Indian-spiced cauliflower.

The new locale has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Larry H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 30, wrote, 'Flower Child exceeded my already high expectations and checked all the boxes! I've been to the Atlanta location so I was looking forward to this opening for a long time.'

And Karl C. wrote, 'Everything I tried was excellent. We shared tomato toast, teriyaki shrimp bowl and the rebel wrap. We also had the kombucha on tap and it was phenomenal! This place is definitely going to be a hot spot for a long time!'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

