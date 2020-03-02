Head over to 4127 Park Road in Freedom Park and you'll find Osteria Luca, a new Italian spot.

Look for the mussels and Brussel sprouts among the appetizers here. This spot specializes in wood-fired pizzas. Both red and white pizzas are available. Take a peek at the full menu here.

With four stars from 11 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Peter M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 20, wrote, 'Osteria Luca is a family-friendly, modern Italian restaurant with an emphasis on sophisticated, casual dining. We ordered the chicken parmigiana and cavatelli with lamb sausage. Both were excellent.'

Yelper Russell R. wrote, 'I ordered half-pepperoni and half-cheese pizza. The cooking craft of the chef was quite a thing to watch. I'd never seen such preparation in person. The pizza came out like lava.'

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Osteria LuCa is open from 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

