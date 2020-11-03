A new gym and sports club has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Fitness Connection, the newcomer is located at 6320 Albemarle Road in Idlewild Farms.

Fitness Connection offers amenities and services that include a basketball court, group fitness classes, personal training, a sauna/steam room and a kid’s club.

According to the business's Facebook page, 'Fitness Connection is more than just a gym - we offer a well-rounded, interesting and inspiring approach to fitness!'

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Fitness Connection has already made a good impression.

Ja'darrian B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 27, wrote, 'Tia was great! Also, [she was] so helpful with all the information that I needed to know to start my membership.'

Yelper Shaunelle S. wrote, 'This one just opened close to home; my first time at this location, and I just happened to try Zumba with Keesha. This was the best class I've taken. She was great, high energy, great personality, and she did a great set!'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fitness Connection is open from 5 a.m.–midnight on Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Charlotte? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.