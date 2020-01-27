A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Red Sake, the fresh arrival is located at 8410 Rea Road, Suite #100. With five stars from 10 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

The menu features salads, soups, starters, an extensive list of sushi, a host of main entrees and classic wok meals. Look for items like the shrimp tempura roll, the seaweed salad, the tuna poke crisp, the Thai curry wok bowl and more. Take a gander at the full menu here.

Jana S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 20, wrote, 'Ok, this place is amazing! Must try if you love sushi. We tried all of our favorites and were blown away.'

And Veronica C. wrote, 'We tried out Red Sake, the new Asian fusion restaurant, and it did not disappoint. We finally have fresh, delicious raw fish in Ballantyne!'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Red Sake is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

