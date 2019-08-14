According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Charlotte are hovering around $1,300. But how does the low-end pricing on a Charlotte rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

First, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5723 #2 Cedars East Court in North Sharon Amity, is listed for $755/month for its 675 square feet.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building features on-site laundry and additional storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6320 Woodbend Drive in Idlewild Farms, which, at 625 square feet, is going for $760/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a fireplace, a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

Then there's this 661-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6701 English Hills Drive in Farm Pond, listed at $760/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a fireplace. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and a swimming pool.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

Finally, over at 7259 Point Lake Drive in Hickory Ridge, there's this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $799/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a swimming pool.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

