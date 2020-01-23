Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Charlotte look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Charlotte via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6320 Woodbend Drive

First, listed at $700/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6320 Woodbend Drive in Idlewild Farms, is 41.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Charlotte, which is currently estimated at around $1,195/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes high ceilings, air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

7139 Winding Cedar Trail

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7139 Winding Cedar Trail in Farm Pond, which, at 711 square feet, is going for $719/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. The listing also promises a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $300 non-refundable pet fee and a $20 monthly charge.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

7259 Point Lake Drive

Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7259 Point Lake Drive in Hickory Ridge, listed at $729/month.

You can expect a fireplace and a balcony in the apartment. The building offers a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Look out for a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

6701 English Hills Drive

Last but not least is this 661-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6701 English Hills Drive in Farm Pond and listed for $760/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

