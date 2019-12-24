According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Charlotte are hovering around $1,243. But how does the low-end pricing on a Charlotte rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6320 Woodbend Drive

Listed at $700/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6320 Woodbend Drive in Idlewild Farms, is 43.7% less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Charlotte, which is currently estimated at around $1,243/month.

The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. You'll also find a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

6701 English Hills Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6701 English Hills Drive in Farm Pond, is listed for $760/month for its 661 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a deck. The building offers a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

411 Lambeth Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 411 Lambeth Drive in Hidden Valley, which, at 527 square feet, is going for $775/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and on-site management. The apartment also features air conditioning and carpeted floors. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

5625 Keyway Blvd.

Then there's this 547-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5625 Keyway Blvd. in Farm Pond, listed at $795/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building includes on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

4920 Tanager Park Drive

Finally, there's this 497-square-foot studio apartment, located at 4920 Tanager Park Drive in Slater Rd-Hamilton Circle and is also listed for $795/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. The apartment also features a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

