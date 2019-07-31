Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a brewery tour to a pop-up show, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Gaming for Charlotte

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Park Church, 6029 Beatties Ford Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Brewery Tour

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-6:45 p.m.

Where: NoDa Brewing Company, 2921 N. Tryon St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Live Pop-Up Show: Charlotte

From the event description:

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: 125 Remount Road, Suite #201

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.