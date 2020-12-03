Looking for a yummy Latin American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Charlotte-area buyers usually spend more in March at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer reviews. Estimated daily customers at Charlotte-area restaurants rose to 74 per business in March of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cabo Fish Taco

First on the list is Cabo Fish Taco. Located at 11611 N. Community House Road in Ballantyne, the Latin American and Mexican spot is the highest-rated Latin American restaurant in Charlotte, boasting four stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sabor Latin Street Grill

Next up is the Sabor Latin Street Grill, an outpost of the Charlotte-based chain, situated at 415 Hawthorne Lane. With 4.5 stars out of 861 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American and Mexican spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Pio Pio

Check out Pio Pio, which has earned four stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American and Peruvian spot, which offers chicken wings and more, at 1408 E Blvd.

