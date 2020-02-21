In search of a new favorite fast-food spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Now's your chance to catch up on the latest popular spots, since consumer spending at quick-serve food and beverage businesses tends to grow in February in the Charlotte area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Daily spending at Charlotte-area quick-serve food and beverage businesses last year rose by 21% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Flip-a-Lo’s

Check out Flip-a-Lo’s, situated at 7629 Pineville-Matthews Road, Suite A. With four stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, the fast-food and traditional American spot, offering chicken wings and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

2. Culver's

An outpost of the chain Culver's, a fast-food spot that offers burgers, ice cream, frozen yogurt and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 113 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7031 University City Blvd. to see for yourself.

3. Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Check out the Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which has earned four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast-food spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, at 4620 Piedmont Row Drive, Suite #140.

4. Jersey Mike's Subs

Last but not least, there's Jersey Mike's Subs, a local favorite with 3.5-star rating out of 31 reviews. Stop by 2908 Oak Lake Blvd., Suite #101, to hit up the deli and fast-food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.