Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Looking to catch up on the latest popular spots? There's no time like the present, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to grow in February in the Charlotte area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Daily spending at Charlotte-area restaurants last year rose by 13% in February over the month before.

1. Luce Restaurant & Bar

First on the list is Luce Restaurant & Bar. Located at 214 N. Tryon St., Suite J, in First Ward, the Italian spot is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.

2. Aria

Next up is First Ward's Aria, situated at 100 N. Tryon St. With four stars out of 424 reviews on Yelp, the Italian and New American spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Capishe Real Italian Kitchen

Dilworth's Capishe Real Italian Kitchen, located at 500 E. Morehead St., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews.

4. The Fig Tree Restaurant

The Fig Tree Restaurant, a New American, French and Italian spot in Elizabeth, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 435 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1601 E. Seventh St. to see for yourself.

