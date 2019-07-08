Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Check out Not Just Coffee - 7th Street, situated at 224 E. Seventh St. With 4.5 stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

Smelly Cat Coffee, located at 514 E. 36th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee roastery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 446 reviews.

Central Coffee Company, a spot to score coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 232 Yelp reviews. Head over to 719 Louise Ave. to see for yourself.

Check out Mugs Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score coffee and tea and more at 5126 Park Road, Suite #1D.

Finally, there's Not Just Coffee - South End, a Dilworth favorite with 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews. Stop by 2000 South Blvd., Suite #130, to hit up the spot to score coffee and tea and more next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

