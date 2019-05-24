CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Burtons Grill & Bar of Charlotte

Topping the list is Burtons Grill & Bar of Charlotte. Located at 1601 E. Woodlawn Road, the New American and gluten-free spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated seafood spot in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 317 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Capital Grille

Next up is Uptown's The Capital Grille, situated at 201 N. Tryon St. With 4.5 stars out of 431 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Charlotte

Uptown Charlotte's Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Charlotte, located at 210 E. Trade St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 262 reviews.

4. Dressler's - Charlotte

Dressler's - Charlotte, a steakhouse and wine bar that offers seafood and more in Myers Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 362 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1100-E Metropolitan Ave., Suite #125-E, to see for yourself.

5. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill