Dilworth is friendly for those on foot and is quite bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Dilworth look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Dilworth via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Charlotte neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

This studio apartment, situated at 2520 South Blvd., is listed for $1,075/month for its 440 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

Then there's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 629 E. Tremont Ave., which, at 980 square feet, is going for $1,200/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

Next, check out this 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 1510 Scott Ave., listed at $1,269/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1106 Euclid Ave., which, with 645 square feet, is going for $1,320/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Check out the listing here.)

Finally, over at 1205 S. Tryon St., there's this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, going for $1,349/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. In the unit, look for a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.