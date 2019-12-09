It can be challenging to find a good deal when apartment hunting. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in East Forest look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,178, compared to a $1,295 one-bedroom median for Charlotte as a whole.

A look at local listings in East Forest via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Charlotte neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7900 Krefeld Drive

Listed at $829/month, this 553-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, is located at 7900 Krefeld Drive.

The building features secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. The unit also has a fireplace, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

8242 Runaway Bay Drive

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8242 Runaway Bay Drive, is listed for $925/month for its 685 square feet.

You'll see hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2808 Cross Point Circle

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2808 Cross Point Circle, which, at 796 square feet, is going for $931/month.

The building features a swimming pool and a gym. In the unit, you can expect to find a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

