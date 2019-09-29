According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Fourth Ward are hovering around $1,545, compared to a $1,290 one-bedroom median for Charlotte as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Fourth Ward rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

406 W. Ninth St.

First, listed at $1,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 406 W. Ninth St., is 22.7 percent less than the $1,545/month median rent for a one bedroom in Fourth Ward.

You'll find a walk-in closet in the condo. Pets are not welcome.

300 W. Fifth St.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 300 W. Fifth St., which is going for $1,390/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also comes with a balcony, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

517 W. Eighth St.

Finally, there's this 794-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 517 W. Eighth St., listed at $1,399/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

