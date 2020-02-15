Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Marmee, beagle mix

Chamomile, Labrador retriever mix

Kuro, Labrador retriever mix

Wally, pit bull terrier mix

Zola, beagle and collie mix

Nieve, husky and shepherd mix

Jac, miniature pinscher mix

