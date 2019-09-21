Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Zailey, tabby

b2893caf-d821-454d-987e-0b11603a57ea

Boo, domestic shorthair

42cf4d10-9a91-4338-8eeb-731a09d80a36

Mickey, domestic longhair and tuxedo mix

dca8bcf3-8a1a-498a-925e-94d1bb3a2e35

Diesel, tabby

b2c963b0-2c29-46e1-8497-483e0dfeaa34

Stormy, domestic shorthair

b5480b18-71c5-4675-a3fe-e0a5ceeca462

Rylee, tabby

73891c2f-8134-46fa-a57d-02fa415d4bc7

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.