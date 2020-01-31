Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kaleesi, miniature pinscher mix

12bffeea-6c54-4f87-acae-d440de10524a

Eli, Cairn terrier mix

3f522ee2-8bd4-42f0-bd89-07b6d9936e63

Kerouac, coonhound and foxhound mix

2d2e6f6d-0d7b-4d45-a2aa-1fcb34a1c0ed

Kesey, coonhound and pointer mix

677f11a3-177b-432e-8d15-6fe4e8791a43

Duke, pit bull terrier mix

13cf2148-3f6f-438d-90d4-dec32f3c2724

Zoe, chihuahua

9162795a-d65a-473a-8375-1b973d32ef24

Sheba, German shepherd and husky mix

43eed3e3-53d5-40e7-9205-c353fc654add

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.