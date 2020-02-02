Top pizza choices in Charlotte for takeout and dining in

A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Charlotte boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Zablong Peculiar Pizza

Topping the list is Zablong Peculiar Pizza. Located at 137 Brevard Court in Downtown Charlotte, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp.

2. Due Amici Pizza

Next up is Prosperity Church Road's Due Amici Pizza, situated at 5346 Prosperity Church Road. With 4.5 stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sal's Pizza Factory

Echo Hills's Sal's Pizza Factory, located at 3723 Monroe Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews.

4. Farley's Pizzeria

Farley's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Ballantyne West, is another go-to, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15025 Lancaster Highway to see for yourself.

5. TRUE Crafted Pizza

Over in Piper Glen Estates, check out TRUE Crafted Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 7828 Rea Road, Suite F.

