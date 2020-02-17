A new steakhouse and Brazilian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Estampa Gaucha, the new addition is located at 401 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Uptown Charlotte.

This spot has a sister location in Florida. It specializes in churrasco (barbecue). Customers at this establishment can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience. Click here for more about the dining concept.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Yelper Phil C., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 13, wrote, “All cuts offered were prime pieces of meat and flavorful. We may have been lucky that night, but everything was tender and cut to order at the table. We were asked on more than one occasion if we had a favorite, and someone appeared immediately with the item we had requested.'

Marcio P. added, 'The meats were all really, really good! They were cooked and seasoned to perfection. There is a lot for everyone to choose from.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Estampa Gaucha is open from 5 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

