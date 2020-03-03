Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Charlotte.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Celia, American bulldog and rottweiler mix

Ivory, American bulldog and rottweiler mix

Baxter, pit bull terrier and German shepherd mix

Moose, American bulldog and rottweiler mix

