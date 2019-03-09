Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown Charlotte?

According to Walk Score, this Charlotte neighborhood is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Uptown Charlotte is currently hovering around $1,505.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1449 S. Church St.

Listed at $1,430/month, this 760-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1449 S. Church St.

In the unit, you'll find high ceilings. The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

255 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 255 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. It's listed for $1,460/month for its 838 square feet.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

650 E. Stonewall St.

Here's a 583-square-foot studio apartment at 650 E. Stonewall St. that's going for $1,434/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.