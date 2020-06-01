Curious just how far your dollar goes in Harwood Lane?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a great spot that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Harwood Lane has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options. And according to Walk Score, this Charlotte neighborhood requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Charlotte via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings going for less than $1,500/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2501 Harwood Hills Lane

Listed at $1,410/month, this 2,042-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit is located at 2501 Harwood Hills Lane.

The listing promises a deck, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

10228 Old Carolina Drive

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit situated at 10228 Old Carolina Drive. It's listed for $1,495/month.

The building features garage parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

10301 Covingtonwood Drive

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 10301 Covingtonwood Drive that's also going for $1,495/month.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

