Curious just how far your dollar goes in Dilworth?

According to Walk Score, this Charlotte neighborhood is very walkable and is very bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Dilworth is currently hovering around $1,336.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1315 Harding Place

Listed at $1,924/month, this 987-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1315 Harding Place.

The residence includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

2520 South Blvd.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 2520 South Blvd. It's listed for $1,928/month for its 1,021 square feet.

In the residence, expect to see in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

2300 South Blvd.

Here's a 1,091-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2300 South Blvd. that's going for $1,939/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building also has assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1106 Euclid Ave.

Finally, check out this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1106 Euclid Ave. It's listed for $1,985/month.

The residence comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

