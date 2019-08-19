Curious just how far your dollar goes in Dilworth?

According to Walk Score, this Charlotte neighborhood is very walkable and is convenient for biking. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Dilworth is currently hovering around $1,350.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

905 Kenilworth Ave.

Listed at $1,305/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 905 Kenilworth Ave.

In the apartment, expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

1205 S. Tryon St.

Next, check out this 731-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1205 S. Tryon St. It's listed for $1,329/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1106 Euclid Ave.

Then, listed at $1,385/month, this 680-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1106 Euclid Ave.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

2520 South Blvd.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 2520 South Blvd. It's also listed for $1,385/month for its 677 square feet.

In the apartment, the listing promises a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

