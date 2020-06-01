If you're after tacos, look no further than this new business. Called the White Duck Taco Shop, the newcomer is located at 1020 E. 10th St., Suite #3, in Elizabeth.

The extensive list of tacos available here includes jerk chicken, Bangkok shrimp, lamb gyro and more. Sides include house kimchi, watermelon with mint and green chile black beans. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp so far, the White Duck Taco Shop has been warmly received by patrons.

Chris S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 23, wrote, 'This isn't an option, you MUST get the crispy pork belly taco. Especially if you're new, but if you've been to the other shops, you know that this is the 5th Symphony of tacos.'

Yelper Bethany J. added, 'The food was delicious! You cannot go wrong with the chips and salsa trio. I got the lamb gyro and Bangkok shrimp tacos, and they were both very good and stuffed to the brim!'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: White Duck Taco Shop is open from 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Charlotte? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.