Visiting Ballantyne, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taphouse to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ballantyne, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is sports bar and traditional American spot Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse. Located at 14015 Conlan Circle, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp. This spot offers a beer club for lovers of craft beer.

Next up is Indian spot The Blue Taj, situated at 14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Suite #170. With four stars out of 356 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Hitting this spot for lunch? Look for the dal of the day, a lentil dish chosen by the chef each day.

Hair salon Element 5 Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 16615 Lancaster Highway, Suite #105, 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews. Haircuts begin at $40 for women and $25 for men at this spot.





