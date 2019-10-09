Visiting Sardis Woods, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood market/eatery to an Indian restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sardis Woods, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Deep Sea Seafood Market

Topping the list is seafood market Deep Sea Seafood Market, which offers fresh seafood and shellfish from all over the world. Located at 10020 Monroe Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.

The market also serves lunch and dinner, with meals such as fried jumbo shrimp, a tuna burger, fish tacos, a mahi reuben sandwich and an alligator/sausage po' boy on the menu.

2. Yaki Asia Fresh

Next up is blended restaurant Yaki Asia Fresh, situated at 1431 Sardis Road N.

The menu features a mix of fresh seafood, classic Cajun/Creole and authentic Japanese dishes such as fried rice, teriyaki platters, noodle bowls, Cajun seafood boils and fried seafood baskets. With 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Royal Biryani

Indian spot Royal Biryani is another top choice.

The restaurant serves authentic Indian meals, such as sweet coconut soup, kofta, kebabs, Kathmandu chicken, shrimp lajabab and sagwala. Yelpers give the business, located at 9624 Monroe Road, four stars out of 107 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.