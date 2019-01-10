Looking to uncover all that Barclay Downs has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger bar to a Tex-Mex spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Barclay Downs, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Topping the list is sushi bar and Asian fusion spot The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, which offers burgers and more. Located at 4310 Sharon Road, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,763 reviews on Yelp. Look for the sashimi bowl, blackened tuna nachos and more on the menu here.

2. Bulla Gastrobar

Next up is tapas bar, gastropub and Spanish spot Bulla Gastrobar, situated at 4310 Sharon Road, W01. With 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Craving paella or grilled octopus salad? This spot has you covered. You'll also find craft cocktails to complement your food.

3. Paco's Tacos and Tequilla

Bar and Tex-Mex spot Paco's Tacos and Tequilla, which offers tacos and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6401 Morrison Blvd., four stars out of 711 reviews. Tex-Mex favorites here include enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos and more.

