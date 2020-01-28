Visiting Cherry, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a dessert spot to fondue eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cherry, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Topping the list is the bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more. Located at 601 S. Kings Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp. Cake flavors here include snickerdoodle, red velvet and more.

2. The Melting Pot

Next up is The Melting Pot, a spot to score fondue, situated at 901 S. Kings Drive, Suite #140B. With 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This local chain has four locations in the Carolinas.

3. Queen City Wings

Queen City Wings, a spot to score seafood, chicken wings and hot dogs, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 607 Baldwin Ave., 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews. Are you really hungry? You can get 30 wings here for $28.99.

