Visiting Foxcroft, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Southern spot to a spa.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Foxcroft, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Dogwood Southern Table & Bar

Topping the list is the Southern and New American spot Dogwood Southern Table & Bar. Located at 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite D, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 337 reviews on Yelp. You'll find local trout, a pork loin and more on the dinner menu here.

2. Cafe Monte

Next up is the bakery, French and breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Monte, situated at 6700 Fairview Road. With four stars out of 551 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. At breakfast, try the hot beignets with confection. You'll also find quiche on the menu.

3. Satin Med Spa

Medical spa, skincare and laser hair removal spot Satin Med Spa is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2700 Coltsgate Road, Suite #101, four stars out of 76 reviews. In need of Botox? This spot has you covered. You'll find it among the services offered here.

